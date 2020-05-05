NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lowered by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.6% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 143,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In other news, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded up $3.04 on Monday, reaching $230.09. 2,265,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average is $242.49. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

