Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Nextera Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Nextera Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -165.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Nextera Energy Partners to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.7%.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $49.64. 3,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($3.59). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.68 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $255,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

