NGL Energy Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NGL)

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

NGL Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -104.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -975.0%.

NYSE NGL remained flat at $$5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,247. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market cap of $703.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, Director Derek S. Reiners purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,160. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.69 per share, for a total transaction of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,047.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NGL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

