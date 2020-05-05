Nomura Instinet Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by Nomura Instinet from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,333,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,707,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,272.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $278.65. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.