Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Northeast Bancorp has a payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,374. The company has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. Northeast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

