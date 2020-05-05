Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Novocure from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $61.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,224. Novocure has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $688,399.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,777.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,623 shares of company stock worth $5,533,330. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novocure by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novocure in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.