NPCoin (NPC) One Day Volume Hits $8,363.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $8,363.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00046222 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official website is npcoin.info.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

