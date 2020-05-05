Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,543,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,787,530. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

