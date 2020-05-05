Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 29,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

