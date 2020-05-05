Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.
Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.14. 29,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.36.
PPBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.