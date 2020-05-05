PAYCENT Market Capitalization Tops $26,135.68 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $26,135.68 and $184.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.96 or 0.02301238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00188293 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00068082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,880,741 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.