Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,587,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,870. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74. The stock has a market cap of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

