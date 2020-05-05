Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock traded up $7.12 on Monday, hitting $73.48. 7,560,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,333,883. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

