Precigen (PGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 324.38%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 million. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precigen stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. 54,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $607.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. ValuEngine raised Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

