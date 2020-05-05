Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. 21,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,345. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

