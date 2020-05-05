Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Repro Med Systems had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Shares of KRMD traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $11.02. 452,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,773. The stock has a market cap of $456.44 million, a P/E ratio of 571.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96. Repro Med Systems has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $12.84.

KRMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

