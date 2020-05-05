Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Rush Enterprises has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 9,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $399,812.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.