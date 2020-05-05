salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6,142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,730 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of salesforce.com worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,963,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,665. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.39, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $163.51.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,924 shares of company stock worth $60,558,968 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

