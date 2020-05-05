Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Salmat’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

ASX:SLM traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.83 ($0.59). 116,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,144. Salmat has a 52 week low of A$0.46 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of A$0.89 ($0.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

Salmat Company Profile

Salmat Limited provides marketing services in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Marketing Solutions and Managed Services. The Marketing Solutions segment offers targeted and integrated communication services across various digital and traditional channels.

