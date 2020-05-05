Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Salmat Limited (ASX:SLM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Salmat’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
ASX:SLM traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting A$0.83 ($0.59). 116,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,144. Salmat has a 52 week low of A$0.46 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of A$0.89 ($0.63). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $165.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.
Salmat Company Profile
