Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,952 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $21.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,369,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,838. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

