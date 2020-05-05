Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of FNDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.53. 676,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,822. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.