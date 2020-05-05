Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 360,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 40,819,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,913 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,256,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,697,211. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

