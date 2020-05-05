Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, May 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

Seaboard has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Seaboard stock traded up $19.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,919.00. 239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $2,614.00 and a 12-month high of $4,637.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $98.77 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. The company's Pork division produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets.

