Sensient Technologies Co. (SXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Sensient Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.24 and a 12-month high of $75.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

