Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,357. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.