Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 8,444,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

