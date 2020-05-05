Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,155 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 46,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 34,326 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Bank of America by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 335,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,823,000 after buying an additional 172,678 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 227,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 77,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

BAC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.93. 45,780,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,001,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

