Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter worth $662,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,609,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,322,000 after purchasing an additional 52,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

NYSE:LLY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.28. 2,228,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

