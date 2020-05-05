Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.9% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $230.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,638. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

