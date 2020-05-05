Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,230,000.

VTI traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $142.35. 4,739,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,628. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

