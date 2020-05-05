Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Silicon Motion Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

SIMO stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,048. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $132.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

