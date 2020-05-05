SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (CWYUF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $158.35 million for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Shares of CWYUF traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,679. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

