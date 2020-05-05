SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Monday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,556. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $235.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.78.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMBK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman William Young Sr. Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,951.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $117,120.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,556.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,450 shares of company stock valued at $389,021 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

