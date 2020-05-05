SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 243.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFI traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 549,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,071. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.61.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.