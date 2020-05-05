SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 336.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 44,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$48.99 on Tuesday. 603,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,934. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

