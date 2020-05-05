Stakenet (XSN) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $262,957.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00054147 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00888060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00280406 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00008645 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 106,057,078 coins and its circulating supply is 101,423,532 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

