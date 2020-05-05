Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after buying an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after buying an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after buying an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.89. 12,859,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,839. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.