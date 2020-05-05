StoneCastle Financial (BANX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

Shares of BANX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.55. 8,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,528. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

