Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 154,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,932,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,444,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.