Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 4,048 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 2.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Waste Management by 65.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,375. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

