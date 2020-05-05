Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,790,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,582,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,975,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

