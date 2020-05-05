Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after purchasing an additional 309,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.14. 22,539,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,499,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

