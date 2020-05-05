Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $73.31. 4,589,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

