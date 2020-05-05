Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 868 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 338.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $23,528,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.15. 25,654,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,557,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TH Data Capital raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

