Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Posts Earnings Results

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 21.36%.

TRC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 4,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,519. The company has a market cap of $347.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.25. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $18.89.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

