Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $110.50. 4,987,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,807,934. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,144 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,061. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

