Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2,841.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.13% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.09 on Monday, reaching $326.72. 1,189,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,964. The stock has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

