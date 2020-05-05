Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 752.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 7,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $37,908,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

