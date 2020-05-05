Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stake Increased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1,071.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.59.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.