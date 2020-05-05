Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Announces Earnings Results

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 48.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ TRMT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,492. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRMT. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $6.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

