TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

TTEC traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. 247,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. TTEC has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 61.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. ValuEngine raised TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

